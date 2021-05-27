“Frank Lampard Started Their Process" - Man City Star Ederson Opens Up On Chelsea Ahead of Champions League Final

Speaking to Manchester City’s official website ahead of the hotly anticipated European final, the Brazilian spoke on a multitude of topics in the build up to such a prestigious event.

Ederson, when he was asked what it would mean to win the Champions League trophy on Saturday, replied, “It was always my dream as a player to be able to play a Champions League final. I always worked hard to reach a moment like this,”

“It's very important for me to play a Champions League final, because it feels I have achieved the goal I always set for myself."

He continued, "The final result will be a consequence of what we do during the game. It's just one game and anything can happen, but I'm very happy for me and for the team for the moment we are living. I hope we can enjoy it and win the trophy,”

Manchester City have gone unbeaten in the Champions League this season, breaking the record for the longest winning run by an English team in the history of the competition and are being touted as the ‘title favourites’ this weekend.

However, the goalkeeper believes that it could go either way, largely due to the fantastic qualities both the teams possess.

“I don't think there is one favourite. In just one game, it's 50/50. Both teams are very capable of winning it. I think is going to be a very tough game."

"Chelsea are a great team, very well managed and with fantastic players. I think is going to be a very competitive game and I hope it's a great game to watch for the fans.”

Speaking about the former Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard who was sacked earlier this season and Chelsea’s progression since then after the appointment of Thomas Tuchel, the goalkeeper was keen to praise the success of the German coach.

“I think Frank Lampard started their process and Thomas Tuchel continued it. Obviously, they have improved a lot since Tuchel took over. They reached the final of the FA Cup and the Champions League and they have ended up in the top four."

"So, you can tell his job is paying off for them. He's doing an amazing job. Their defensive consistency has improved a lot. They are very strong defensively and offensively they have a lot of resources as well. I think Tuchel had a great impact on the growth of Chelsea,”

