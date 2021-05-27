newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

“Frank Lampard Started Their Process" - Man City Star Ederson Opens Up On Chelsea Ahead of Champions League Final

By Sangam Desai
Posted by 
CityXtra
CityXtra
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EqAyw_0aDgflSo00

Speaking to Manchester City’s official website ahead of the hotly anticipated European final, the Brazilian spoke on a multitude of topics in the build up to such a prestigious event.

Ederson, when he was asked what it would mean to win the Champions League trophy on Saturday, replied, “It was always my dream as a player to be able to play a Champions League final. I always worked hard to reach a moment like this,”

“It's very important for me to play a Champions League final, because it feels I have achieved the goal I always set for myself."

He continued, "The final result will be a consequence of what we do during the game. It's just one game and anything can happen, but I'm very happy for me and for the team for the moment we are living. I hope we can enjoy it and win the trophy,”

Manchester City have gone unbeaten in the Champions League this season, breaking the record for the longest winning run by an English team in the history of the competition and are being touted as the ‘title favourites’ this weekend.

However, the goalkeeper believes that it could go either way, largely due to the fantastic qualities both the teams possess.

“I don't think there is one favourite. In just one game, it's 50/50. Both teams are very capable of winning it. I think is going to be a very tough game."

"Chelsea are a great team, very well managed and with fantastic players. I think is going to be a very competitive game and I hope it's a great game to watch for the fans.”

Speaking about the former Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard who was sacked earlier this season and Chelsea’s progression since then after the appointment of Thomas Tuchel, the goalkeeper was keen to praise the success of the German coach.

I think Frank Lampard started their process and Thomas Tuchel continued it. Obviously, they have improved a lot since Tuchel took over. They reached the final of the FA Cup and the Champions League and they have ended up in the top four."

"So, you can tell his job is paying off for them. He's doing an amazing job. Their defensive consistency has improved a lot. They are very strong defensively and offensively they have a lot of resources as well. I think Tuchel had a great impact on the growth of Chelsea,”

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
68
Followers
846
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man City#Manchester City#Go Game#Champions League Final#European#Brazilian#The Champions League#English#German#Star#The Game#Fantastic Players#Happy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Place
Europe
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Chelsea, Man City eye up £51m Prem ‘genius’, with dream partnerships in mind

Chelsea and Manchester City have registered serious interest in Leicester midfielder James Maddison, according to a report. Respective managers Thomas Tuchel and Pep Guadiola will likely be busy in the summer transfer window after the Champions League final later this month. Reports have claimed that both Chelsea and City are after a new striker. They also have a similar target in Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.
Premier LeaguePosted by
CityXtra

Pep Guardiola Provides Starting Line-Up Hint Ahead of Brighton and Everton Premier League Clashes

The Brazil international was handed a well deserved rest, as third-choice goalkeeper Scott Carson was given his Manchester City debut in the 4-3 win at Newcastle last week. The 35-year-old veteran is a fan favourite and a popular figure in the Manchester City dressing room - and with the Premier League title already assured, Pep Guardiola rewarded the Englishman for all his hard work behind the scenes.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City ace Mahrez: Can I win the Ballon d'Or?

Manchester City ace Riyad Mahrez admits the Ballon d'Or is now beyond him. Despite the Algeria international enjoying career best form this season, the 30 year-old concedes the game's top prize is out of reach. He told RMC: "I wouldn't go that far. "Now I am focused on the Champions...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Man City winger Mahrez: I want to finish my career here

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez wants to finish his career at the club. The Algerian took some time to find his feet at the club after joining from Leicester City, but is now an integral part of Pep Guardiola's attack. Mahrez and City were recently crowned Premier League champions, and...