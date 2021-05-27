Marcus Stroman’s 6 shutout innings, Jose Peraza’s home run lift Mets over Rockies, 1-0, in Game 1
The Mets came out on a mission in the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader, shutting out the Rockies, 1-0, behind the arm of Marcus Stroman at Citi Field. In a depleted rotation, Stroman has been arguably the Mets’ most consistent arm. On Thursday, he attacked the strike zone and utilized his defense as support. Stroman, who has a 55.2 percent ground-ball rate this season, induced 10 ground-ball outs against Colorado.fingerlakes1.com