Marcus Stroman’s 6 shutout innings, Jose Peraza’s home run lift Mets over Rockies, 1-0, in Game 1

FingerLakes1
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mets came out on a mission in the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader, shutting out the Rockies, 1-0, behind the arm of Marcus Stroman at Citi Field. In a depleted rotation, Stroman has been arguably the Mets’ most consistent arm. On Thursday, he attacked the strike zone and utilized his defense as support. Stroman, who has a 55.2 percent ground-ball rate this season, induced 10 ground-ball outs against Colorado.

fingerlakes1.com
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
