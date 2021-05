We all know to eat “brain-boosting” foods like blueberries, fish oil, and turmeric. But what may be just as important as what you eat is when you eat it. A growing number of animal studies on intermittent fasting get at just this concept — that by abstaining from food for part of, or all of a day over time, we can boost our brain’s function. But here’s the catch: Studies in mice or rats don’t mean that the same will be true in people — but there is a chance intermittent fasting works in similar ways in our brains. And that deserves further detailed study in humans.