Two Salina teens were arrested after multiple incidents east of Salina Thursday morning. Archie Ponton, 373 N. Simpson Road, told deputies that a window sensor on his home alerted him to a window that had been broken, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. Surveillance video showed two females standing in Ponton's yard, one of whom was seen throwing a brick or rock at a window of Ponton's home.