Hannibal, NY

Hannibal baseball team gets walk-off win over APW

By BEN GRIECO Special to The Palladium-Times
oswegocountynewsnow.com
 3 days ago

HANNIBAL — Freshman Logan Longley’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the host Hannibal varsity baseball team an 8-7 walk-off victory over Altmar-Parish-Williamstown on Wednesday. It was Hannibal’s first win since its season-opening contest against Jordan-Elbridge on May 4. Coach Joe Meyer said it was nice...

