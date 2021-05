LITTLE RIVER, 5/12/21 — Two years of low rainfall have left Mendocino County, not to mention the entire state, dry as a bone. We wanted to understand what that will mean for fire severity and fire fighting capability, so we had a chat with Cal Fire Mendocino Unit Chief George Gonzalez, who has been working as a firefighter for 30 years and in the Mendocino Unit for over 10. Gonzalez said that with the drought, he’s anticipating a long, difficult fire season ahead.