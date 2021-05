Charlie Black's friends reflect on 'one heckuva guy'. Charlie Black was as good as they get when it comes to songwriting. Composer of more than 15 chart-topping hit songs for what reads like a thick Who’s Who of country music’s greatest stars, Black was so good he was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1991, after about two decades of enviable artistry dating back to when he first moved to the Music City in the early ‘70s.