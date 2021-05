We all look forward to getting out of the house and enjoying the warmth of the summer. However, at times the hot air can be overwhelming and even financially frustrating. With the changes in climatic conditions due to global warming, we could be heading into another sizzling hot summer. While we cannot change the weather, it is important to look for ways of overcoming the heat. Blast Auxiliary portable AC is the latest product created to help you escape the overwhelming heat without taking much up space or raising the cost of utility bills.