Willits High School (WHS) students along with Laytonville High School (LHS), Willits Charter School (WCS), and LaVida Charter School (LCS) have been working nonstop this year to showcase their art work in the biggest high school art show of the year. Art Under 20 is the time when many high school students get to experience their first gallery debut and showcase the art they have been working on for so long. With all of the four schools combined there are over one hundred students that submitted art to the gallery this year.