Designer of the Day: Kouros Maghsoudi
Design has always surrounded Kouros Maghsoudi, who was born in the Frank Lloyd Wright suburbs of Chicago to parents who owned a boutique women's clothing store and Persian rug galleries. After earning his degree in sustainable architecture and urban design and joining an environmental nonprofit, he recently debuted his own furniture collection, called Mehmooni, that draws directly from his Persian culture but tinged with playful postmodern motifs that encourage people to explore their hedonistic side.