Oh Me, Oh My: Rina Sawayama to Make Film Debut in John Wick: Chapter 4

Who’s gonna save us now? Maybe it’ll be Rina Sawayama in John Wick: Chapter 4, where she’s set to make her feature debut. Deadline reported that the pop experimentalist would join the Keanu Reeves–led sequel, which begins shooting this summer, but did not have further details of her role. “She’s an incredible talent who’ll bring so much to the film,” director Chad Stahelski told the outlet. And Sawayama herself didn’t let much more slip on social media, simply tweeting, “I’m so excited !!!!! 😭😭😭” with the news. While a movie is a new addition to her résumé, Sawayama did star in two episodes of the British Netflix comedy series Turn Up Charlie in 2019, and she occasionally models. The singer-songwriter released her self-titled debut in 2020, and recently revisited the track “Chosen Family” for a duet with Elton John. We didn’t think we could be more excited for new Rina music until the prospect of a song on an action-movie soundtrack.