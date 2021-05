AUBURN — In a very competitive varsity boys track meet Wednesday, host Auburn edged Oswego, 67-65. Oswego athletes turned in several personal-best performances. Ethan LoCastro was again responsible for 20 points for Oswego. He placed first in the 110-meter high hurdles, first in the 400-meter hurdles, first in the high jump, and was part of the winning 4 x 400-meter relay team.