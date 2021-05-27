newsbreak-logo
"He is Number One in the World" - Oleksandr Zinchenko Heaps Praise on One Man City Name Ahead of Champions League Final

The Ukrainian international has had another stellar campaign at left-back.

Displacing the impressive Joao Cancelo and the not so impressive Benjamin Mendy on numerous occasions, Zinchenko is also expected to start the game on Saturday and he feels something is different this season compared to previous pursuits of the greatest prize in European football.

“To be a part of this club is an amazing feeling and every year here is special. We always try to achieve every title and every competition and that is why every season is special."

"The difference between previous seasons was that we reached the final and that is why it is a bit different," Zinchenko continued.

"I cannot tell you that this season is completely different to the others because the way we are working hard, the way we play, the feeling inside the dressing room is the same during all these years.”

The 24 year-old has also discussed the ways manager Pep Guardiola has worked with him, to mean he's now potentially going to play in club football's biggest fixture.

Like I have said many times, he is number one in the world and my opinion is that his quality is the best quality," Zinchenko declared.

"He is very good in the tactical side, but one of his qualities is that he knows what he has to say at the right time."

"I am pretty sure he is going to find the right words to say to the team because he is number one in the world and he has got that experience.”

