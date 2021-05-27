UAB’s new Immunology Institute provides new avenues for discovery

Although recent advances in the treatment of acute coronary heart disease have reduced mortality rates, few therapeutic strategies exist to mitigate the progressive loss of cardiac function that manifests as heart failure. Nuclear factor, erythroid 2 like 2 (Nfe2l2, Nrf2) is a transcriptional regulator that is known to confer transient myocardial cytoprotection following acute ischemic insult; however, its sustained activation paradoxically causes a reductive environment characterized by excessive antioxidant activity. We previously identified a subset of 16 microRNAs (miRNA) significantly diminished in Nrf2-ablated (Nrf2−/−) mouse hearts, leading to the hypothesis that increasing levels of Nrf2 activation augments miRNA induction and post-transcriptional dysregulation. Here, we report the identification of distinct miRNA signatures (i.e. “reductomiRs”) associated with Nrf2 overexpression in a cardiac-specific and constitutively active Nrf2 transgenic (caNrf2-Tg) mice expressing low (TgL) and high (TgH) levels. We also found several Nrf2 dose-responsive miRNAs harboring proximal antioxidant response elements (AREs), implicating these “reductomiRs” as putative meditators of Nrf2-dependent post-transcriptional regulation. Analysis of mRNA-sequencing identified a complex network of miRNAs and effector mRNAs encoding known pathological hallmarks of cardiac stress-response. Altogether, these data support Nrf2 as a putative regulator of cardiac miRNA expression and provide novel candidates for future mechanistic investigation to understand the relationship between myocardial reductive stress and cardiac pathophysiology.