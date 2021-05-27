Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birmingham, AL

UAB’s new Immunology Institute provides new avenues for discovery

uab.edu
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine has established the Immunology Institute, a cutting-edge and interdisciplinary hub for faculty, researchers, clinicians, health policy experts and educators to advance the study of immunology and improve human health through immune-based therapies, including vaccines. The Immunology Institute, one of a few...

www.uab.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uab#Recruiting#Discoveries#Institute Of Medicine#Clinical Professor#Clinical Medicine#Uab#The Immunology Institute#The School Of Medicine#Drs#Underserve#Meyer Foundation#O Neal Cancer Center#University Of Alabama#Clinical Immunology#Human Immunology#Clinical Research#Cell Biology#Pathology#Clinical Areas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Alabama at Birmingham
News Break
Science
News Break
Biology
News Break
Microbiology
Related
Birmingham, ALuab.edu

Look for these 7 new spaces transforming UAB’s campus

UAB continues to implement its Campus Master Plan through new facilities and renovations to enhance instruction, research, technology and student life. Some are complete, some under construction and others are in planning stages. These include a new home for Information Technology, a newly named residence hall, the Science and Engineering Complex and the ongoing renovations to McCallum Hall.
CancerEurekAlert

La Jolla Institute for Immunology launches new global cancer immunology resource

LA JOLLA--Researchers are about to welcome a new one-stop shop for crucial information on how the immune system targets cancers. The National Cancer Institute (NCI) of the National Institutes of Health has granted over $4.2 million to launch the Cancer Epitope Database and Analysis Resource (CEDAR), led by La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) Professors Alessandro Sette, Dr. Biol. Sci., and Bjoern Peters, Ph.D.
Cancerwuga.org

Emory's New Institute Brings Personalized Medicine To Dementia, Brain Diseases

Researchers at Emory University's Brain Health Center hope to better understand the root causes of dementia diseases such as Alzheimer's and mental health disorders such as depression by examining individual patients' biological, medical and lifestyle factors. The idea is known as precision or personalized medicine, and has been effective in...
Birmingham, ALBham Now

FDA approves innovative Alzheimer’s drug tested at UAB

The first FDA-approved drug to slow the decline of Alzheimer’s was approved today, and the University of Alabama at Birmingham has been involved in clinical trials of the drug for five years. We talked to Alzheimer’s researchers and advocates at UAB to learn more. A critical step forward. Today, the...
Birmingham, ALuab.edu

UAB professor’s new book explores bioethical dilemmas posed by COVID-19

Greg Pence, Ph.D., a professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Department of Philosophy, has released his latest book, “Pandemic Bioethics,” which offers readers a comprehensive timeline of the various ethical challenges encountered as the coronavirus emerged and ravaged worldwide. The book serves as a resource for educating health care professionals, governmental leaders and the general public on evaluating the ethical issues surrounding public health crises.
Birmingham, ALwvtm13.com

UAB participating in clinical trials for Alzheimer's treatment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Among the top ten causes of death in the United States, Alzheimer's is the only one that cannot be prevented, cured or slowed, but ongoing clinical trials across the country, including at UAB, are working to change that. In the video above, WVTM 13's Jeff Eliasoph tells...
Birmingham, ALuab.edu

UAB announces new Master of Arts degree in cultural heritage studies

The University of Alabama at Birmingham has announced a new Master of Arts degree in cultural heritage studies, the only graduate program of its kind in the state. The degree, through the College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Art and Art History, provides students with the theoretical background and practical skills necessary to enter a career in the emerging fields of cultural heritage practice, policy and management.
Collegesbizjournals

UAB plans new student organization building on campus

The University of Alabama at Birmingham plans to continue its recent building boom with a new student organization assembly building. The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees has given Stage I approval for the project, which is currently estimated at $3.4 million. The building will be located on property...
ScienceNature.com

Correction: MASS-FIX for the detection of monoclonal proteins and light chain N-glycosylation in routine clinical practice: a cross-sectional study of 6315 patients

Table 1 in this article was published with some comments in the original version. We apologize for the mistake. This has been corrected below:. The original article has been updated. Department of Internal Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA. Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA.
Houston, TXrice.edu

NIH grant boosts computational search for cancer drugs

HOUSTON – (June 7, 2021) – Computer scientist Lydia Kavraki of Rice University’s Brown School of Engineering has won a prestigious National Institutes of Health U01 grant to develop a new approach to model and analyze protein-ligand interactions in cancer research. The end goal is to create a proteomics toolkit,...
CancerUroToday

Cisplatin and Gemcitabine With or Without Berzosertib in Patients with Advanced Urothelial Carcinoma - Tian Zhang

In this conversation with Alicia Morgans, MD, MPH, Tian Zhang, MD, highlights a phase II trial lead by Sumanta Kumar (Monty) Pal evaluating the efficacy and safety of cisplatin and gemcitabine hydrochloride with or without berzosertib works in treating patients with urothelial cancer that has metastasized, presented at ASCO 2021. Berzosertib is an ATR inhibitor with preclinical data suggestive of increased anti-tumor activity when added to cisplatin and gemcitabine. The primary objective of the study was to assess whether berzosertib improves the progression-free survival of patients treated with cisplatin and gemcitabine. Tian Zhang shares the findings of this study which include a lack of improvement in median progression-free survival, a trend towards inferior survival, with more hematologic toxicities.
HealthNature.com

Identification of Nrf2-responsive microRNA networks as putative mediators of myocardial reductive stress

Although recent advances in the treatment of acute coronary heart disease have reduced mortality rates, few therapeutic strategies exist to mitigate the progressive loss of cardiac function that manifests as heart failure. Nuclear factor, erythroid 2 like 2 (Nfe2l2, Nrf2) is a transcriptional regulator that is known to confer transient myocardial cytoprotection following acute ischemic insult; however, its sustained activation paradoxically causes a reductive environment characterized by excessive antioxidant activity. We previously identified a subset of 16 microRNAs (miRNA) significantly diminished in Nrf2-ablated (Nrf2−/−) mouse hearts, leading to the hypothesis that increasing levels of Nrf2 activation augments miRNA induction and post-transcriptional dysregulation. Here, we report the identification of distinct miRNA signatures (i.e. “reductomiRs”) associated with Nrf2 overexpression in a cardiac-specific and constitutively active Nrf2 transgenic (caNrf2-Tg) mice expressing low (TgL) and high (TgH) levels. We also found several Nrf2 dose-responsive miRNAs harboring proximal antioxidant response elements (AREs), implicating these “reductomiRs” as putative meditators of Nrf2-dependent post-transcriptional regulation. Analysis of mRNA-sequencing identified a complex network of miRNAs and effector mRNAs encoding known pathological hallmarks of cardiac stress-response. Altogether, these data support Nrf2 as a putative regulator of cardiac miRNA expression and provide novel candidates for future mechanistic investigation to understand the relationship between myocardial reductive stress and cardiac pathophysiology.
San Angelo, TXangelo.edu

New Director for Angelo State’s Laura Bush Institute

Cummings is replacing Dr. Susan Wilkinson, who is retiring from ASU after serving over 25 years on the nursing faculty, including six years as chair of the Department of Nursing, and serving as LWBIWH regional director from 2019-21. An ASU faculty member since 2011, Cummings previously taught in the Department...
Cleveland, OHcase.edu

Alumni couple commits $7.5 million to Case Western Reserve University to advance multidisciplinary research in neurodegenerative disease

For alumni John (MED ‘86) and Catherine (CWR ‘77, NUR ‘81) Seibyl, collaboration and partnership go beyond their bond to each other. Thanks to a transformative $7.5 million commitment to Case Western Reserve University, it now extends to their respective schools in support of multidisciplinary research in neurodegenerative disease. The...
CancerNewswise

LJI launches new global cancer immunology resource

Newswise — LA JOLLA—Researchers are about to welcome a new one-stop shop for crucial information on how the immune system targets cancers. The National Cancer Institute (NCI) of the National Institutes of Health has granted over $4.2 million to launch the Cancer Epitope Database and Analysis Resource (CEDAR), led by La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) Professors Alessandro Sette, Dr. Biol. Sci., and Bjoern Peters, Ph.D.