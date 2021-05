Middleweight veteran Ronaldo Souza is in good spirits after breaking his arm at UFC 262, saying “I think everything’s going to be fine.”. Souza was submitted for the first time in his MMA career on Saturday night at UFC 262 when Andre Muniz caught him in an armbar and broke it. It was a brutal injury to watch happen to the 41-year-old Souza, but fortunately, it appears as though he is in good spirits despite suffering such a bad break. Taking to his social media the day after shattering his arm against Muniz, Souza was in good spirits before he is set to get surgery tomorrow.