*Originally published by former DSN writer Ryan Van Dusen in August of 2015. Let’s get this clear right from the start: this is a list that, for the most part, set out to identify the most dominant Detroit-based video game athletes of all-time. But this rundown isn’t all about overall ratings. We made sure to leave at least a small bit of wiggle-room to celebrate some of the outsiders and underdogs who found their way onto our countdown in large part thanks to their unique video game-given talents.