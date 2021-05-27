Cancel
Man City Leading Man United In Race To Sign Star Defender – Club Has €70M in Funds Reserved For Signing

By Sam Puddephatt
Posted by 
CityXtra
CityXtra
 8 days ago


According to Sport Witness, the newly crowned Premier League champions are favourites to land the signature of the Portuguese youngster, despite serious interest from other major clubs around Europe.

It has been no secret that Pep Guardiola has been trying to improve the left side of the defence for some time now, with the manager using the likes of Benjamin Mendy, Joao Cancelo, Nathan Aké and Oleksandr Zinchenko in the role over the course of the season.

Rumours circulating over the past few weeks all point to Nuno Mendes being Manchester City’s long-term answer for the position, with a possibility of Pedro Porro joining the Portuguese outfit as part of a swap deal.

The 18 year-old has developed into a key player for Sporting in their title winning campaign this season and is expected to play a major part in the Portugal squad for next month’s European Championships.

While left-back will no doubt take up a large amount of the club's focus as we approach the highly-anticipated summer transfer window, fans will be more than aware that other areas of the field also require attention.

Just one of those areas is at striker, where City officials will be aiming to secure a long-term replacement for the outgoing Sergio Aguero and Tottenham's Harry Kane has been mooted in various quarters as being a primary target.

