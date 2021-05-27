newsbreak-logo
Premier League

Phil Foden Reveals Most Important Man City Goals of his Career Ahead of Chelsea Champions League Final

By Sam Puddephatt
CityXtra
 4 days ago

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Manchester City, Phil Foden answered questions on his performance in the competition so far, and looked ahead to the upcoming final against Chelsea on Saturday night.

Asked about his involvement in the quarter-final stage of this year's competition, Phil Foden explained, “In the past we have struggled to get past those stages.”

To score two important goals for the team, I know how much it meant for us going forward. I would definitely have to say they are my most important goals. I just want to keep going and hopefully take it into the final."

He continued, “I am going to go into the final the same way as any other game, just smiling and let’s see how it goes. Nothing is going to change with how I prepare, everything is going to be the same.”

Phil Foden has been one of Manchester City’s standout players this season, playing a pivotal part in the Carabao Cup and Premier League triumphs, and reaching the Champions League Final for the first time in the club’s history.

The academy graduate could be set for a weekend to remember, with his 21st birthday coming the night before Manchester City are set to play Chelsea in Porto.

