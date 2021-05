I am a proud member of the Willits High School Class of 1962. Yep, I realize that was a long time ago…but we are still active and happy alums, located all over the world. Our class has decided to do a fundraiser for the Noyo Theater. We are in the midst of gathering funds now, to support their endeavors. The Noyo was such a vital part of our growing up in Willits, and we would hate to see it close its doors. I think that we all have some special memories of movies and good times at the theater, no matter what age we are! For me, seeing “Creature From the Black Lagoon” was a real big and scary experience there…when that ugly “hand” came up out of that black water, I thought everyone in the theater would die, most assuredly myself!