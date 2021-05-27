newsbreak-logo
POTUS

Beloved White House Butler Retires After Nearly a Half Century

By Luke Mullins
Washingtonian.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam “Buddy” Carter, a beloved White House butler, is retiring after serving nine administrations over nearly 50 years, reports CNN. Carter was highly regarded by the First Families he served. When preparing the White House for state dinners, for example, he understood which spots in each room offered the best sight lines. In the 1990s, President Bill Clinton began most days with a visit from Carter, who was assigned to bring him his newspapers and coffee.

www.washingtonian.com
