Beloved White House Butler Retires After Nearly a Half Century

(CNN) — The project that's currently tearing up the White House's South Lawn initially landed on Donald Trump's desk. The White House was in need of substantial upgrades to its future security apparatus, updates that would include digging deeply and extensively, from the upper main driveway to the lower, across acres of pristine green grass. Times had changed since the last substantial overhaul of systems, and with the country facing new, known and unknown security threats from various entities, it was paramount the updates happen, the United States Secret Service told the White House, according to two people familiar with the plan who spoke to CNN.