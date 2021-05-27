Cancel
'Friends' Reunion: Watch Lady Gaga Perform 'Smelly Cat' With Lisa Kudrow

By Stephen Andrew
Popculture
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Friends reunion special is now streaming on HBO Max, and fans can get a sneak peek of Lady Gaga's appearance, as she performs "Smelly Cat" with Lisa Kudrow. In the special, Kudrow — who played Phoebe Buffay in the series — sits down in a recreation of Central Perk and performs the hit tune, which has long been one of the most recognizable moments to come out of the '90s sitcom. Gaga eventually joins her to deliver her own version of the song.

popculture.com
