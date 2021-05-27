A Man on Death Row Has Waited Years for GitHub to Provide Key Evidence. Here's Why It Refuses.
For at least the second time in recent memory, a person’s life potentially hinges on critical information that is being withheld by a social platform. Joseph Colone, a man accused of murder and sentenced to death in Texas in 2017, is seeking code stored on GitHub, which could show that key evidence in his case was flawed. The company has declined to share it. After years of winding through the courts, Colone’s last hope rests on the U.S. Supreme Court, if it decides to hear his case.gizmodo.com