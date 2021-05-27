Diddy Trolls Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck With Throwback J-Lo Photo
Sean "Diddy" Combs has entered the Bennifer conversation. Just weeks after Jennifer Lopez reunited with ex Ben Affleck following the end of her engagement to Alex Rodriguez, the rapper appears to be stirring the pot. Having dated Lopez himself from 1999 to 2001, Diddy posted a conveniently timed throwback on his Instagram Thursday, sharing a photo of himself holding hands with the "Let's Get Loud" singer captioned simply, "#tbt."popculture.com