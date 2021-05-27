newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnson County, IA

Johnson County fully reopening buildings to the public June 1st

By Tommy Lang
KCJJ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Johnson County news release) Johnson County, Iowa – Johnson County government will fully reopen County facilities to the public on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Johnson County will continue to offer remote services via phone, email, and online. Dropboxes will remain in place for anyone who needs to drop off paperwork that would normally be presented in person. Residents are encouraged to take advantage of these alternative service options.

www.1630kcjj.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson County, IA
Health
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Johnson County, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Health
County
Johnson County, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Services#Public Health#The Board Of Supervisors#The Board Of Health#Johnson County Government#County Facilities#Paperwork#Regulation#Remote Services#Guidance#Face Coverings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Iowa closing in on 38% of residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Iowa saw 12,682 more residents fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus as of early Saturday afternoon, for a total of 1,207,455. That means 37.82 percent of all Iowans have received a full series of vaccinations against a virus that has claimed the lives of 6,000 Iowans in the past 14 months.
Johnson County, IAKCJJ

Johnson County officials announce early voting schedule for June 8 Board of Supervisors election

Early voting for next month’s special election to fill a seat on the Johnson County Board of Supervisors will begin Wednesday, according to a release from the County. Voting hours will be from 8am to 5pm weekdays, except Memorial Day, in a drive-through format. Those who wish to vote in this manner will enter from the east side, south of the Johnson County Administration Building.
Johnson County, IAthegazette.com

Hemingway is the best pick for Johnson County supervisor

In the November 2020 general election Phil Hemingway ran for an open seat on the Johnson County Board of Supervisors. Hemingway received 26,661 votes. Immediately prior to that election the registered Republicans totaled 18,092. That means at least 8,569 voters, who were not Republicans, recognized the merits of Hemingway's candidacy. It proves many voters are not enamored with big spending, heavy regulating policies of the current Supervisors.
Johnson County, IAnorthlibertyiowa.org

Voter Information for June 8, 2021, Special Election

A regular election will be held on June 8, 2021, which will elect a candidates to fill a partial term expiring Dec. 31, 2022, for the Johnson County Board of Supervisors after Janelle Rettig resigned. A list of candidates is available from from the Johnson County Auditor. Local, state and...
Johnson County, IAKCJJ

Former Lone Tree Mayor nominated to run for open Johnson County Supervisors seat

Former Lone Tree Mayor Jon Green emerged as the Democratic candidate chosen to run for the open seat on the Johnson County Board of Supervisors. It took three rounds of voting for Green to secure the nomination Tuesday night as Johnson County Democratic delegates met at the Fairgrounds. Convention rules require a candidate to receive a majority vote to win. He received 105 of the 281 votes in the first round, with Susan Vileta being eliminated. In the second round, Green got 116 of 281 votes, with Scott Finlayson eliminated. In the closely-contested third round, Green edged the remaining candidate, Coralville city councilor Meghan Foster, 139-137.
Coralville, IAKCJJ

UIHC starts vaccinating younger children

University of Iowa Health Care wasted no time once the CDC approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for younger patients. The Gazette reports that the group expanded its vaccination efforts Thursday and began administering the first dose to the 12-15 age group at its Iowa River Landing location in Coralville. The...
Iowa City, IAKCJJ

Hemmingway tabbed as GOP nominee for county supervisor

Johnson County Republicans have chosen their candidate for an open seat on the Board of Supervisors. Former Iowa City School Board member Phil Hemmingway had initially said he didn’t want to be nominated to run for the seat vacated by supervisor Janelle Rettig last month. But 11 of 19 delegates named Hemmingway as their candidate during a special meeting Saturday at the Miller Learning Center on Keokuk Street in Iowa City. Hemmingway will go on to face at least one Democratic challenger for the open seat, which has 20 months remaining on the term.
Cedar Rapids, IAcbs2iowa.com

Grow Solar hosts Zoom meeting for adding solar systems to properties

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids is partnering for the third time in a solar group-purchase opportunity. Grow Solar Linn + Johnson Counties is an education and group-purchasing program for solar photovoltaic systems. The program uses community outreach, education, and increased affordability to help local property owners add solar systems to their properties.
Johnson County, IADaily Iowan

Three Democrats, one Republican vie for vacant Board of Supervisors seat

Following Janelle Rettig’s recent resignation from the Johnson County Board of Supervisors, four candidates — three Democrats and one Republican — are seeking their party’s nomination in an upcoming special election to fill the seat. Democrats Jon Green, Meghann Foster, and Scott Finlayson have all announced their candidacy in the...
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Iowa reports 138 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Iowa on Wednesday added 138 new COVID-19 cases and two new, confirmed deaths. The new numbers bring the state’s to number of COVID-19 cases since March 2020 to 366,131 and its death toll to 5,962, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. Iowa’s seven-day average for new cases was...
Johnson County, IADaily Iowan

Project Better Together launches unique vaccination campaign

Project Better Together, a coalition of Johnson County business and development groups, launched a campaign encouraging Johnson County residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The group aims for 80 percent of the county’s adult population fully vaccinated by this fall, in order to reach the requirements for herd immunity. Johnson...
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Iowa adds 373 virus cases, one death on Tuesday

Iowa added 373 new COVID-19 cases and one new, confirmed death Tuesday. The new numbers bring the state’s case total to 365,993 and death toll to 5,960, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. Iowa’s seven-day average for cases was 367 as of Tuesday. The average for deaths was...
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Certain Iowa job sectors still missing thousands of workers

Nearly two months since opening, Linn County Mental Health Access Center seeing increasing need for services. In a health emergency, you go to the emergency room. In a mental health emergency, Linn County’s new Mental Health Access Center is now the answer. It’s been open for nearly two months now.