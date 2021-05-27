Johnson County fully reopening buildings to the public June 1st
(Johnson County news release) Johnson County, Iowa – Johnson County government will fully reopen County facilities to the public on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Johnson County will continue to offer remote services via phone, email, and online. Dropboxes will remain in place for anyone who needs to drop off paperwork that would normally be presented in person. Residents are encouraged to take advantage of these alternative service options.www.1630kcjj.com