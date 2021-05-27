Johnson County fully reopening buildings to the public June 1st

Johnson County Republicans have chosen their candidate for an open seat on the Board of Supervisors. Former Iowa City School Board member Phil Hemmingway had initially said he didn’t want to be nominated to run for the seat vacated by supervisor Janelle Rettig last month. But 11 of 19 delegates named Hemmingway as their candidate during a special meeting Saturday at the Miller Learning Center on Keokuk Street in Iowa City. Hemmingway will go on to face at least one Democratic challenger for the open seat, which has 20 months remaining on the term.