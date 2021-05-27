Knox County Board approves resolution against city's lake expansion
GALESBURG — The Knox County Board resolved Wednesday evening to stand against the plan exploring an expanded Lake Storey. The second-phase study proposed by Edgewater Resources has been mired in controversy once landowners who would be impacted by a proposed expansion, many of whom live in rural Henderson township in Knox County, found that the expansion as proposed would displace them of their homes, farms and land.