Knox County Board approves resolution against city's lake expansion

GALESBURG — A Galesburg City Council member was arrested twice over the weekend, including a meth possession charge. Lindsay M. Hillery, 42, who has served as Third Ward City Council member since 2019, was stopped by Galesburg police at about 1:03 a.m. Friday after allegedly failing to use a turn signal at the intersections of Harding and South streets and South and South Henderson streets. Officers discovered she had a warrant for failure to appear in court stemming from a 2019 DUI charge.