Knox County, IL

Knox County Board approves resolution against city's lake expansion

Galesburg Register-Mail
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGALESBURG — The Knox County Board resolved Wednesday evening to stand against the plan exploring an expanded Lake Storey. The second-phase study proposed by Edgewater Resources has been mired in controversy once landowners who would be impacted by a proposed expansion, many of whom live in rural Henderson township in Knox County, found that the expansion as proposed would displace them of their homes, farms and land.

