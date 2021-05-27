Apple debuts new trailer for Apple TV+ ‘Physical’ starring Rose Byrne
Apple has debuted a new trailer for “Physical,” a new dramedy from creator Annie Weisman starring Rose Byrne, set to premiere on June 18th on Apple TV+. Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego, “Physical” is a half-hour dark comedy following Sheila Rubin, a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see. She’s also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image… that is, until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics.macdailynews.com