Apple debuts new trailer for Apple TV+ ‘Physical’ starring Rose Byrne

Ever since it was announced in April 2021, Apple stans have been waiting to get their hands on the all-new Apple TV 4K, which boasts the product’s redesigned Siri remote as well as enhanced audio and graphics, thanks to the A12 Bionic chip. One of the most highly-anticipated features of the Apple TV, which goes on sale May 21, is the ability to set the optimum color balance for your device — and luckily, it’s so easy to do with your iPhone. Once you buy Apple’s next-gen TV and set it up, here’s how you can use Apple TV 4K color balance for the best visual experience.