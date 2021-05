Famed designer Jony Ive had some input into the creation of the 24-inch iMac, though it is unclear if that was before he departed Apple or after he left the company. Apple's major redesign of the iMac for the 24-inch M1-powered model is a striking change, and one that departs from the usual design of the well-known Mac. However, it seems that this new model had some assistance in its redesign from former Apple chief design officer Jony Ive. Apple said to the report Ive did work on it, but stopped short of saying whether it was before or after his departure.