Flood Advisory issued for Craig, Nowata by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 11:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Craig; Nowata The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Craig County in northeastern Oklahoma Nowata County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 135 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Vinita... Nowata South Coffeyville... Welch Delaware... Bluejacket Lenapah... Wann New Alluwe... White Oak Watova... Centralia Centrailia... Hollow Pyramid Corners Any additional rounds of heavy rainfall could result in flash flood warning issuance.