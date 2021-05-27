Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 13:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Franklin; St. Louis A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN FRANKLIN AND SOUTHWESTERN ST. LOUIS COUNTIES At 133 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pacific, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Chesterfield, Wildwood, Ballwin, Manchester, Town and Country, Eureka, Ellisville, Sunset Hills, Des Peres, Pacific, Valley Park, Fenton, Clarkson Valley, Gray Summit, Murphy, Winchester, Twin Oaks and Peerless Park. This also includes Route 66 State Park and Castlewood State Park. This includes Interstate 44 in Missouri between exits 253 and 274. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov