Frost Advisory issued for Northern Franklin, Northern St. Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-28 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southwestern St. Lawrence FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...All of northern New York, and much of central and northern Vermont away from Lake Champlain. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.alerts.weather.gov