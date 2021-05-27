Freeze Warning issued for Essex by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-28 03:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Essex FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s expected. * WHERE...Essex County Vermont and southern Franklin County New York. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.alerts.weather.gov