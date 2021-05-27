Frost Advisory issued for Caledonia, Eastern Franklin, Lamoille, Orleans, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 21:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-02 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1000 AM EDT. Target Area: Orleans The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Vermont Barton River Near Coventry affecting Orleans County. For the Lake Memphremagog...including Coventry...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Barton River Near Coventry. * Until further notice. * At 9:30 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 8.3 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 PM EDT Saturday was 8.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 7.9 feet tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Maple Street and River Road between Orleans and Coventry Station will flood. There will be extensive field and lowland flooding. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.2 feet on 04/20/2019.