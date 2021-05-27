newsbreak-logo
Caledonia County, VT

Frost Advisory issued for Caledonia, Eastern Franklin, Lamoille, Orleans, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Caledonia; Eastern Franklin; Lamoille; Orleans; Washington FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...All of northern New York, and much of central and northern Vermont away from Lake Champlain. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

alerts.weather.gov
Addison County, VTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caledonia, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 03:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-15 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caledonia; Eastern Addison; Eastern Chittenden; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Rutland; Essex; Grand Isle; Lamoille; Orange; Orleans; Washington; Western Addison; Western Chittenden; Western Franklin; Western Rutland; Windsor National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message Please check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities * The warm air temperatures this weekend in the lower 70s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the lower 50s across Lake Champlain, and around 50 in the regions smaller lakes and rivers. * The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. When the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could loose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks. Anyone on small boats, canoes or kayaks should plan accordingly if recreating this weekend and use extreme caution to avoid this threat. Paddle smart from the start and always wear your life jacket!
Orleans County, VTweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 21:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-02 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1000 AM EDT. Target Area: Orleans The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Vermont Barton River Near Coventry affecting Orleans County. For the Lake Memphremagog...including Coventry...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Barton River Near Coventry. * Until further notice. * At 9:30 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 8.3 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 PM EDT Saturday was 8.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 7.9 feet tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Maple Street and River Road between Orleans and Coventry Station will flood. There will be extensive field and lowland flooding. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.2 feet on 04/20/2019.