What Happens to Exxon Now?

By Molly Taft
Gizmodo
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn activist investor that staged a coup at Exxon on Wednesday over the company’s mishandling of climate change and got two new board members elected has generated headlines around the world. But that coup is a little more complex than it seems at first glance. Wednesday’s win was, in part,...

earther.gizmodo.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
Big Oil#Oil Companies#Oil Company#Oil And Gas#Chevron#Bp#Oil Exploration#Exxon Now#Marathon Petroleum#Neste#Reuters#Exxon Mobil#Vestas Wind System#The Sierra Club#Shell#The Paris Agreement#Asia Pacific#Oil Change International#Vanguard#Oil Refining
Related
Energy Industrynjtoday.net

Upset in ExxonMobil board vote rocks the oil-and-gas industry

Last December, when a week-old hedge fund named Engine No. 1 challenged Exxon Mobil to change its ways, laughter echoed through Wall Street circles, from the fund’s name that recalled a famous children’s book to its tiny, then-$40 million stake in what was once the world’s largest publicly traded company.
Environmentthenationalnews.com

Climate coup at Exxon Mobil’s board that desperate attempts couldn't avert

It was a stunning moment for Exxon Mobil and the wider corporate world: a tiny activist fund had succeeded in changing the company’s board. But in the hours leading up to this week’s annual shareholders meeting, Exxon went to extraordinary lengths to head off the threat from a campaign about which it had been largely dismissive months earlier.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Forbes

Big Oil’s Bad Week

The world’s largest integrated oil and gas companies are the so-called supermajors or more commonly “Big Oil.” In order of descending market capitalization these companies are ExxonMobil. , Chevron. , Royal Dutch Shell, TOTAL SE, and BP. Because global oil consumption results in one of largest contributions to atmospheric carbon...
Energy IndustryKeene Sentinel

Shell's court rebuke marks the start of a new war against Big Oil

Climate lawyers are gearing up to take on more fossil-fuel companies after a Dutch court ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut its emissions on the grounds that the oil giant is violating human rights by contributing to global warming. “We are already supporting other organizations to set up similar cases...
Energy Industrymarketprimes.com

ExxonMobil, Chevron witness shareholder rebellions over climate change

ExxonMobil Corporation and Chevron Corporation had to bear the brunt after investors raised concerns regarding their lack of efforts to counter climate change. According to reliable sources, these investors have added climate activists to the board and directed the American oil giants to deepen emission cuts. Two nominees for the...
Energy Industryfinance-commerce.com

Forcing change will be hard for Exxon activists

The growing urgency to address climate change and concerns about the financial performance of Exxon Mobil aligned this week to help activist investors place two directors on the company’s board. But it is not clear if the activists can deliver on their dual goals — reducing the emissions that are...
Energy IndustryTexas Monthly

ExxonMobil and Its Rivals Learn They Can’t Ignore Climate Activists

In Big Oil’s good old days, the annual shareholders’ meetings of Irving-based ExxonMobil, the largest publicly traded oil company on the planet, were polite and lavish affairs. Typically hosted in luxe venues—Dallas’s Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center was a favorite—the gatherings featured retired small-time investors tucking into buffets of free comfort food and executives congratulating themselves on yet another year’s healthy dividend. A handful of shareholder activists might demand a new direction, notably on climate change, but they were dismissed as crazies with no concept of how big-boy capitalism worked.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Forbes

Despite The Contradictions Involved, We Have To Abandon Oil

This week has produced a spectacular batch of news stories highlighting the many contradictions facing us as we embark on the greatest technological transition in our history: abandoning fossil fuels. Shell, one of the world’s largest oil companies, has been forced by a Dutch court to cut its emissions much...
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Independent

Three of Exxon’s refineries on US list of biggest polluters

Three Exxon Mobil oil refineries are pumping out eight times more than the average rate of soot pollutants than similarly-sized facilities operated by rival companies, according to a recent report. Reuters analysed the results of a pollution test and found that the oil giant's three largest refineries – two in Texas and one in Louisiana – are the country's top three emitters of small particulate matter. The refineries averaged emissions of 80 pounds per hour, which is eight times more than the average rate of similar refineries. The top polluter is Exxon's Baton Rouge refinery, which averages 138 pounds per...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Moody's flags Big Oil's rising risk from climate battle

Rating agency Moody's said on Friday that the credit risk of major oil producers has increased with recent events including Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) losing a Dutch climate lawsuit this week and Exxon (XOM.N) losing a battle with shareholders. Chevron also lost a vote to shareholders demanding it cut emissions...
Energy IndustryUS News and World Report

BlackRock Goes Against BP Board in Climate Resolution Vote

LONDON (Reuters) -The world's biggest asset manager and top BP investor BlackRock said on Friday it had backed a shareholder resolution calling for faster climate action which the energy company's board opposed. BlackRock's vote at BP's annual general meeting earlier this month points to growing pressure on both major oil...
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

A Day Of Superlatives For Climate Advocates & Big Oil

Outlets and analysts used a variety of words and phrases to describe developments in the oil and gas sector yesterday, but the consensus was clear: rebel shareholders won breakthrough victories over Exxon and Chevron while a Dutch court wrecked Shell. (Some outlets were even more succinct.) All told, it was a breakthrough, no good, very bad, watershed day of reckoning for Big Oil and Gas. The shareholder wins over Exxon and Chevron show the increasing power of investment managers to force businesses and CEOs to pursue environmental and social goals, and the Dutch court’s decision could set a new precedent that oil companies must dramatically change in order to meet Paris Agreement pledges.