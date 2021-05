ESPN’s opening weekend of college football features defending national champion Alabama facing Miami in Atlanta and Clemson vs. Georgia in Charlotte, North Carolina. In anticipation of a return to normal this season, ESPN announced its featured matchups for Labor Day weekend and the first three Saturday night football games on ABC. The coronavirus pandemic caused most nonconference games to be canceled last season, along with a delayed start to the season in the Power Five conferences. This season is expected to start on time with the schedule intact and Sept. 4 as the first full Saturday of games. Alabama-Miami will kick off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern and air on ABC, followed by Clemson-Georgia at 7:30 p.m.