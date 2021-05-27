Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Giants Vs. Dodgers 05/27/21: Odds And MLB Betting Trends

By Staff Writer
dodgerblue.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArticle courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark) The Los Angeles Dodgers (30-19) head into this divisional series with the San Francisco Giants 1.5 games behind the San Diego Padres (32-18) for first place in the National League West. But the Giants are tied with the Dodgers after sweeping a pair of games with the Arizona Diamondbacks and will try to move back ahead of them in the standings starting on Thursday when they begin a four-game series as opening +113 road underdogs at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com (how the moneyline works).

dodgerblue.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Walker Buehler
Person
Kevin Gausman
Person
Logan Webb
Person
Anthony Desclafani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Rockies#Consecutive Games#Home Games#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The San Francisco Giants#The San Diego Padres#The Arizona Diamondbacks#The Houston Astros#Era#Instagram#Oddsshark Computer#Daily Mlb Picks#Matchups#Sportsbooks#Bettors#Oddsshark Com#The Division#National League#Hits#Trends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
News Break
World Series
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
MLB
News Break
Youtube
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Related
MLBwesb.com

Pirates Beat Giants 8-6

The Pittsburgh Pirates beat the San Francisco Giants 8-6 in game three of a four game series Saturday. The Pirates are now 17 in 22 in the season and the Giants are now 23-16. The Pirates take on the Giants again in the final game in the series this afternoon at 1:05.
MLBPosted by
CBS Chicago

Baseball Report: Are The White Sox The Best Team In The Majors?

(CBS Chicago) — MLB has played a quarter of its regular season. And with most of the league around the 40-game mark in their schedule, no team has really distinguished itself as a dominating force. Even the Los Angeles Dodgers, thought to be destined for another 100-win season en route to a World Series defense, have dropped to third in their division. There’s a lot of baseball left, of course. But parity is keeping things interesting now.
MLBleadertimes.com

Stallings hits game-ending, 2-run HR, Pirates top Giants 8-6

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jacob Stallings hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied past the San Francisco Giants 8-6 on Saturday night. The catcher had a two-run double that capped four-run comeback with two out in the seventh that made it 6-all. “It was a crazy game,” Stallings said. “I think that was more […]
MLBchatsports.com

Talk The Plank Podcast revisits Giants series, walk-off wins

Bucs Dugout contributor Nathan Hursh breaks down the Pittsburgh Pirates’ series vs. the San Francisco Giants, in which the team won both of their games in their final at-bat leading to a series split over the top team in the NL West. Follow Nathan on Instagram: @Nathan_Hursh. Please rate and...
MLBnumberfire.com

Austin Slater sitting Sunday for Giants

The San Francisco Giants did not list Austin Slater as a starter for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Slater will take a seat Sunday while Alex Dickerson enters the lineup in left field and bats fifth. Slater is projected to make 255 more plate appearances this season and to...
MLBnumberfire.com

Curt Casali sitting Sunday for Giants

The San Francisco Giants did not list Curt Casali in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Casali will sit today's game out while Buster Posey takes over behind home plate and bats third. Casali is having a rough season in the batter's box, and is currently batting...
MLBnumberfire.com

Alex Dickerson starting in left field Sunday for Giants

The San Francisco Giants listed Alex Dickerson as their starter in left field for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Dickerson will take over in left field and bat fifth, while Mike Tauchman moves to center field and Austin Slater takes the afternoon off. Dickerson has a $3,100 salary on...
MLBnumberfire.com

Darin Ruf starting for Giants in place of scratched Brandon Belt (side)

The San Francisco Giants will start Darin Ruf at first base for late-scratch Brandon Belt in Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Belt was originally slated to replace Ruf in today's lineup, but the team scratched Belt shortly before game time. Ruf will now remain in the lineup and play first base.
MLBgiants365.com

Pirates aim to take series from Giants after walkoffs

It's funny how things work sometimes, and right now the Pittsburgh Pirates are the jovial ones after two straight walk-off wins over the visiting San Francisco Giants. The fourth and final game of the series at PNC Park is Sunday, and the Giants, who won the opener Thursday, are guaranteed they won't win the series. Again.
MLBnumberfire.com

Wilmer Flores sitting for Giants Sunday

The San Francisco Giants did not list Wilmer Flores as a starter for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Flores will sit Sunday's contest out while Brandon Belt takes over at first base and bats cleanup. Flores has made 114 plate appearances so far this season and has 2 home...
MLBnumberfire.com

Brandon Belt (side) scratched; Darin Ruf starting for Giants

The San Francisco Giants scratched Brandon Belt from their lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Belt has been dealing with tightness in his side, and will miss today's game against the Pirates. Darin Ruf will re-enter the lineup. Ruf has a $2,400 salary on FanDuel and is projected...
MLBThe Spread

Giants vs. Reds, 5/20/21 MLB Betting Predictions & DFS Notes

The Giants will go for a four-game sweep of the Reds on Thursday afternoon when the two teams finish their series in Cincinnati at 12:35 p.m. ET. Will the Reds salvage one game in this series against their former ace Johnny Cueto?. Game Snapshot. 901 San Francisco Giants (+115) at...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Albert Pujols, Dodgers finalize one-year contract

Slugger Albert Pujols signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team announced Monday. Right-hander Tony Gonsolin was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for Pujols. Pujols, 41, cleared waivers last Thursday after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles...
MLBnumberfire.com

Buster Posey catching for Giants Sunday

The San Francisco Giants listed Buster Posey as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Posey will handle catching duties and bat third while Curt Casali hits the bench. Posey has a $3,500 salary on FanDuel today and is projected to score 11.3 fantasy points.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Dodgers make it official and announce Albert Pujols signing

The Dodgers announced the signing of Albert Pujols on Monday morning, days after coming to terms with the future Hall of Famer. A video conference call is scheduled with reporters at 1:30 p.m. PDT. Pujols will then be in uniform, wearing No. 55, against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.
MLBmynewsla.com

Dodgers Sign Former Angels Slugger Albert Pujols to One-Year Deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed former Angels slugger and future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols to a one-year contract, the team announced Monday. Pujols was designated for assignment by the Angels on May 6, ending a decade-long run in Anaheim that saw him solidify his credentials as one of the game’s most feared power hitters, though his numbers generally declined from his peak with the St. Louis Cardinals and the Angels lacked postseason success during his time there.
MLBnumberfire.com

Giants' Darin Ruf on first base, in cleanup role Monday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Darin Ruf will play first base and bat cleanup in Monday's series opener against right-hander Sonny Gray and the Cincinnati Reds. Ruf has been bumped up from the seventh spot in the order and he will make another start in place of Brandon Belt (side) on first base. Belt had an MRI come back negative and is considered day-to-day. Buster Posey will hit second on Monday and Mike Yastrzemski will bat third. Alex Dickerson has swapped spots with Ruf.
MLBCBS Sports

San Francisco Giants

Bishop was placed on the 7-day injured list, retroactive to May 12. The nature of Bishop's injury isn't known. He had posted an RBI, a double and one run scored across three games with High-A Eugene prior to the injury. April 7, 2021 04:28 PM. Giants' Hunter Bishop: Playing in...