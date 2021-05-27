newsbreak-logo
Barry County, MO

Special Weather Statement issued for Barry, Christian, Stone, Taney by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Barry; Christian; Stone; Taney SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CHRISTIAN...NORTHWESTERN TANEY STONE AND EAST CENTRAL BARRY COUNTIES UNTIL 230 PM CDT At 134 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Billings to near Crane to 11 miles southwest of Galena. Movement was east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Nixa... Ozark Branson... Table Rock Lake Lake Taneycomo... Silver Dollar City Kimberling City... Clever Merriam Woods... Sparta Crane... Shell Knob Billings... Reeds Spring Highlandville... Rockaway Beach Fremont Hills... Bull Creek Indian Point... Branson West A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for southwestern Missouri.

alerts.weather.gov
