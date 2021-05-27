newsbreak-logo
Clinton County, NY

Frost Advisory issued for Southeastern St. Lawrence, Western Clinton, Western Essex by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Southeastern St. Lawrence; Western Clinton; Western Essex FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...All of northern New York, and much of central and northern Vermont away from Lake Champlain. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

alerts.weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Clinton, Northern Franklin, Northern St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message Please check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities * The warm air temperatures this weekend in the lower 70s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the lower 50s across Lake Champlain, and in the lower 50s in the regions smaller lakes and rivers. * The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. When the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks. Anyone on small boats, canoes or kayaks should plan accordingly if recreating this weekend and use extreme caution to avoid this threat. Paddle smart from the start and always wear your life jacket!
Essex County, NYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Essex, Western Essex by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Essex; Western Essex A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT EAST CENTRAL ESSEX COUNTY At 1219 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Willsboro. The storm is nearly stationary. Pea size hail is possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Boquet, Whallonsburg, Reber and Wadhams.