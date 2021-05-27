Freeze Warning issued for Southern Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-28 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Southern Franklin FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Franklin County. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.alerts.weather.gov