Washington County, KS

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 11:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Washington A Hydrologic Outlook is no longer in effect for the Mill Creek in Washington County at Washington Flooding which was previously forecast is not expected to occur because forecasted rainfall totals have been lowered. Additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/top/.

alerts.weather.gov
Republic County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Republic, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 23:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Republic; Washington SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN REPUBLIC AND NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES UNTIL 1230 AM CDT At 1200 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Narka, moving east at 30 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Haddam, Narka and Mahaska.
Marshall County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marshall, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for north central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Marshall; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTHWESTERN MARSHALL COUNTIES At 915 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles northeast of Bremen to 4 miles west of Marysville to near Barnes, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Marysville, Hanover, Waterville, Barnes and Bremen. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Marshall County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marshall, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 20:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for north central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Marshall; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTHWESTERN MARSHALL COUNTIES At 900 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Odell to 5 miles south of Hanover, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Marysville, Washington, Hanover, Waterville, Barnes, Hollenberg and Bremen. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Clay County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Riley, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 18:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; Marshall; Nemaha; Pottawatomie; Riley; Washington SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN RILEY...NORTHWESTERN POTTAWATOMIE...NORTHWESTERN NEMAHA...EASTERN WASHINGTON NORTHEASTERN CLAY AND MARSHALL COUNTIES UNTIL 1000 PM CDT At 926 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Oketo to 8 miles north of Green. Movement was east at 30 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Marysville, Blue Rapids, Blaine, Frankfort, Hanover, Waterville, Axtell, Greenleaf, Beattie, Barnes, Summerfield, Vermillion, Wheaton, Oketo, Baileyville, Lillis and Bremen. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern Kansas.