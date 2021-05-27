Hydrologic Outlook issued for Washington by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 11:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Washington A Hydrologic Outlook is no longer in effect for the Mill Creek in Washington County at Washington Flooding which was previously forecast is not expected to occur because forecasted rainfall totals have been lowered. Additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/top/.alerts.weather.gov