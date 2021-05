There’s no possible Triple Crown this year, but Team Tuley continues to look for value from coast to coast. Last Saturday, our friend Ed Sehon gave out the Late Pick 4 at Belmont ($102.87, chalky but a win’s a win), I had Get Smokin ($10.80 Win payoff at 4-1) in the Seek Again Stakes at Belmont and added Going Global ($3.60 Win payoff at 4-5) in the Honeymoon Stakes at Santa Anita in my 1/ST BET A.I. Pick of the Week (see vsin.com/horses for that weekly pick in addition to other plays).