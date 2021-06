We’re obsessed with this 1.15-acre home at 38741 Jacobs St., Lake Linden. Originally built in 1869 and later renovated in 1963, this actual lighthouse on one of the Great Lakes is any Michigander’s dream come true. This is only the second time that the historic Jacobsville Lighthouse has been made available for purchase to the public. Simply walk up the spiral staircase attached to the home to soak in the sights and sounds of the lantern room, which sits 85 feet above Lake Superior. Inside the renovated lighthouse are four bedrooms and three bathrooms, making it just the right size for the family, and the home even has a sauna. Jacobsville Lighthouse’s best asset may be its peaceful privacy — the home is surrounded by greenery and faces a stunning view of Lake Superior.