How does one get a lobster high? In a tiny, lobster-sized hotbox, obviously. Or, in scientific terms, a sealed exposure chamber. A team of scientists at the University of California San Diego have written a paper in pre-print (meaning the work has not been published or peer reviewed yet), which looks at the effects of THC, the main compound in cannabis that gets you high, on lobsters. The team tested variables such as locomotion, meaning how much and how fast the lobsters moved, after they were exposed to THC for up to an hour. They also checked to see what kind of reactions the lobsters had to temperature changes and how much THC was present in the lobster tissue after exposure.