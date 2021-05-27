Lockheed Martin Goes Woke, Proving Rush Right Again on the Corrosiveness of Liberalism

KEN: Lockheed Martin. Most people know that it’s an aerospace military support security and advanced technologies company. But here’s a little more. It’s in Bethesda, Maryland, and it’s primarily engaged in the study, the design, the evolution, construction, production, innovation, and maintenance of some kick-butt tech systems and products like the F-35 Lightning, the F-22 Raptor. Back in the day the F-16, the F-94 Starfighter, et cetera. Now, the reason I bring this up is many years with the exception of Rush and maybe a handful of others, conservatives that you probably know, the talk was if the left ever gets a stronghold of basic institutions, we’re gonna have a lot of trouble turning it back, whether it’s academia, whether it’s both houses of Congress and the Oval Office at the same time. Well, we’re there.