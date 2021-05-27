Coudersport District Court Report | Around the Web-Pennsylvania

The following person was or was to appear in front of Coudersport’s local judge Annette Easton. Roy Robert ButtonThe 40-year-old in Coudersport was charged by the Pennsylvania Police Department for failing to register with the State Police Department. On January 2, police said he had not registered his address on a Megan’s Law driver’s license after stopping Button for a traffic violation on Route 6 of Ulysses Township. It has been reported. Police have found that Button has lived at that address since sometime in 2019. The preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 4.