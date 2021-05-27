Two Fort Worth restaurants close to fix serious violations after health inspections

Dallas County reported six more COVID-19 deaths and 110 new coronavirus cases Saturday. The latest victims were a Garland man in his 60s who had been hospitalized, a Dallas man in his 70s who had been hospitalized, a Grand Prairie woman in her 70s who died at home, a woman in her 80s lived at a long-term care facility in Irving, a Carrollton woman in her 90s who died at home and a woman in her 90s who lived in a long-term care facility in Mesquite. All but two of the victims had underlying health conditions.