newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Worth, TX

Two Fort Worth restaurants close to fix serious violations after health inspections

By James Hartley, Fort Worth Star-Telegram
northwestgeorgianews.com
 3 days ago

May 27—Two restaurants temporarily closed because of serious health violations found in Fort Worth health inspections last week, according to the health department. Blue Goose Cantina and House of Pho both closed after inspections conducted between May 16 and May 22. They will be allowed to reopen when the problems are fixed.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Health
Fort Worth, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Chemicals#Food Drink#Health Department#Department Of Health#University Employees#Blue Goose Cantina#House Of Pho#Mexican#Ne#Waffle House#Dixie House Cafe#Inspections#Violations#Improper Storage#Citations#Employee Medication#Improper Hand#Yummy Buffet#Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Public Health
Related
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Fort Worth, Texas

Become part of Fort Worth’s first responder team

The Fort Worth Police Department is seeking qualified applicants interested in a rewarding career as a 911 operator or public safety communicator (911 dispatcher). Receive and evaluate calls from the public requesting police assistance. Input and transmit call information. Dispatch calls and communications information to police officers. Respond to emergency...
Dallas News

Target matches competitors by adding beer and wine to its pickup and delivery services

Target has had one category missing from its online pickup and delivery services — beer and wine. But by the end of this month, Target said it will start offering beer, wine and hard seltzers for same-day pickup and drive-up services at more than 1,200 of its 1,900 stores, and for delivery through Shipt from 600 stores, including those in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Fort Worth, TXFort Worth Star-Telegram

Juvenile girl, employee shot Sunday at Fort Worth club, police say

A man and juvenile woman were shot at a Fort Worth club just after midnight Sunday, police said. Police said a man and woman were in an altercation at the Kings and Queens club about 12:30 a.m. Sunday when the man pulled a gun and shot the juvenile sister of the woman involved in the altercation in the hip. He also shot an employee in the leg.
Fort Worth, TXFort Worth Star-Telegram

What to expect in Dallas-Fort Worth stores, restaurants with new COVID mask rules

The masks are coming off, but not all at once. Many restaurants, retailers and other businesses across the Dallas-Fort Worth region are already loosening their COVID mask requirements, a day after the CDC released new guidelines showing that it’s no longer essential for those who have been vaccinated to wear masks indoors or outdoors while in public.
Tarrant County, TXtarrantcounty.com

Public Health Reports Nine COVID-19 Deaths

Tarrant County Public Health Reports Nine COVID-19 Deaths. - (Tarrant County) Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) today reports nine COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a woman from Grand Prairie in her 80s, a man from North Richland Hills in his 70s, a woman from Arlington in her 70s, a woman from Grapevine in her 70s, a woman from Arlington in her 60s, a man from Fort Worth in his 60s, a woman from Grand Prairie in her 40s, a man from Arlington in his 30s, and a man from Fort Worth in his 30s. All but one had underlying health conditions.
Dallas County, TXDallas News

Dallas County reports 6 COVID-19 deaths, including 1 person who was fully vaccinated

Dallas County reported six more COVID-19 deaths and 110 new coronavirus cases Saturday. The latest victims were a Garland man in his 60s who had been hospitalized, a Dallas man in his 70s who had been hospitalized, a Grand Prairie woman in her 70s who died at home, a woman in her 80s lived at a long-term care facility in Irving, a Carrollton woman in her 90s who died at home and a woman in her 90s who lived in a long-term care facility in Mesquite. All but two of the victims had underlying health conditions.
Fort Worth, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Lane Closures Next Week in Fort Worth, Arlington & Northeast Tarrant County

North Texas drivers should be aware of multiple ongoing construction projects that will force lane closures in several cities. The use of alternate routes will be highly encouraged to avoid being caught in traffic during these times of construction and maintenance. Arlington. Eastbound Spur 303/Pioneer Parkway will have the right...
Texas Stateintelligence360.news

Tarrant County College District to spend $138,000,000.00 to expand into new space in Fort Worth Texas.

Fort Worth, Texas — According to state and local economic development sources Tarrant County College District plans to invest $138,000,000.00 to build out new space in Fort Worth. The company plans to occupy the new space at 4801 Marine Creek Parkway in Fort Worth, on or about November 1, 2024. According to the company website TCC is a comprehensive two-year institution dedicated to providing quality education that exceeds the expectations of the people of Tarrant County. More than 50,000 students are enrolled in TCC’s associate degree and technical programs, making it the sixth largest among Texas colleges and universities. The District has six major campuses in the cities of Hurst (Northeast Campus), Fort Worth (Northwest, South, TCC Connect and Trinity River campuses), and Arlington (Southeast Campus), with administrative offices in downtown Fort Worth at the May Owen Center.