Travelers are heading South for Memorial Day, data show. Here are top destinations

(St. Paul MN-) A new report shows Minnesota is one of the best places to take a road trip this summer. WalletHub says summer is the perfect time to hit the open road: School’s out, the weather’s warm, and the possibilities are endless. While travel was very limited last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccination has allowed states to open up a lot more this year. This summer, over two-thirds of Americans plan to take a vacation, and 59% of U.S. families say they are more likely to drive than fly.