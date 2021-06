Back in 2017, Jen Chien was browsing through a Facebook group for journalists of color when she stopped on a post inquiring about editor training for audio journalists. She was then managing editor at San Francisco NPR station KALW, which has a robust training program for aspiring audio reporters and producers. But Jen and the other respondents to the post were hard-pressed to think of many trainings specifically aimed at editing for narrative audio. There was a little back and forth about possibly starting something up as a peer-to-peer skillshare, but, like a lot of social media flurries, it didn’t really go anywhere outside of Facebook.