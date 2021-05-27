Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Travelers are heading South for Memorial Day, data show. Here are top destinations

By Tanasia Kenney
myrtlebeachonline.com
 30 days ago

More than 37 million Americans plan to pack up and travel this Memorial Day, and online bookings show a good chunk are headed down South. Several Southern cities are among the most sought-after destinations for travelers this holiday weekend, according to data released by travel services website Priceline. Orlando, Miami and Nashville ranked in the top 5 most-booked cities for a hotel stay, while Atlanta placed high for both hotel and flight bookings.

www.myrtlebeachonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leana Wen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Company#Travel Services#Memorial Day#Heading South#Americans#Southern#Priceline#Louisiana No#Cnn Travel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
Related
Relationship AdviceTravelDailyNews.com

Top destinations & resorts for singles

If you’re single and living in the US, you should know that there are many places where you can meet other singles and find romance. Whether you go directly to these places or try online dating first and then take your date to these romantic cities, it is up to you, but you should know that there are resorts and different top destinations right in the US for you.
transylvaniatimes.com

Find Best Travel Destinations Abroad And Stateside For 2021

The following books are now available at the Transylvania County Library:. Balfour, Amy C. “Great Smoky Mountains National Park.” You don’t have to go far to enjoy a beautiful get-away. Raft the Pigeon, hike LeConte, or take advantage of a cycling tour. The writers have checked with each business in the guide to make sure they are re-opened after the 2020 COVID outbreak. Take a relaxing break in the Great Smoky Moun-tains National park in Tennessee and the North Carolina mountains. (917.688 BAL)
Public HealthPosted by
NBC Chicago

Some Destinations Are Shutting Out Unvaccinated Travelers. Here Are a Few

It's one thing to require unvaccinated travelers to quarantine or undergo extra Covid tests. It's another to bar them altogether. A small but growing list of travel destinations is either closing its doors to unvaccinated travelers or reopening only to vaccinated ones. Either way, the unvaccinated are seeing their travel options start to dwindle as tourism-dependent nations prioritize safety and simplified entrance requirements over open-door policies for all.
Traveltelegraphherald.com

Family travel 5: Ready to travel again? Try one of these destinations

Families are emerging from their pandemic bubbles and planning travel once again. Here are five ideas to consider:. The Point, Saranac Lake, N.Y. For an over-the-top return to travel experience, consider a stay at The Point, an intimate lakefront private Adirondack estate that was originally built as a Great Camp for William Avery Rockefeller II.
Public HealthWashington Post

Two young unvaccinated passengers on Royal Caribbean cruise test positive for coronavirus

Two young unvaccinated passengers on a Royal Caribbean International cruise out of the Bahamas tested positive for the coronavirus, the cruise line said. The passengers, who were younger than 16 and traveling in the same group, left Adventure of the Seas before the end of the cruise on Thursday in Freeport with their companions. They returned home to Florida on a private flight arranged by the cruise company, CEO Michael Bayley said in a Facebook post.
Yogakisswtlz.com

Vacation destinations help travelers unplug, literally

Arielle and Jeff Dufour tried something a little out of the ordinary on a recent getaway. They checked in at Miraval Berkshires so they could disconnect from their devices to reconnect with themselves and each other. Miraval is a device-free property where guests are asked to tuck their phones into a tiny bed or to keep their phones on airplane mode or silent.
Travelbrides.com

9 Honeymoon Destinations That LGBTQIA+ Travelers Will Love

LGBTQIA+ folks around the world do not take the privilege of gay marriage for granted. In fact, still to this day, only 29 countries on our planet legally recognize same-sex marriage. This sobering statistic serves as a reminder of how truly lucky some of us are. As many queer travelers...
Public HealthKFOR

Travelers opting for ‘bucket List’ destinations after pandemic

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Americans don’t want to ease back into travel after the pandemic; rather, they want to make a big splash, according to a new Hilton survey. Out of those surveyed, 59% of people say they plan to jump back into travel with a “bucket list” vacation they wouldn’t have considered pre-pandemic.
Travelthetopvillas.com

The top Caribbean destinations for families

With its beautiful beaches and breathtaking scenery, the Caribbean is considered to be the perfect getaway for couples. Whilst these romantic islands may be popular with honeymooners, many Caribbean destinations are also perfect for a family vacation. All of the Caribbean islands offer different qualities, so finding the ‘best’ island...
TravelPosted by
Forbes

The Top Southern Destinations Of 2021

The only way to experience the venerable southern hospitality up close and personal is to plan a visit to your favorite southern destination. While every state in the South features more than just one attraction, there are always a few that stand out from the rest. Here are some of the South’s top destinations of 2021.
TravelPosted by
ESPN 99.1

With Travel Back, Here’s Where We’re Heading

We first saw signs of a return to something resembling 'normal' in this COVID-19 world over the Memorial Day weekend when more than 37 million Americans took to the road for a trip of more than 50 miles, marking a 60 percent increase from the same time last year. Now...
Travelharrisondaily.com

A look at travel rules in popular European destinations

Europe is opening up to Americans and other visitors after more than a year of COVID-induced restrictions. But travelers will need patience to figure out who’s allowed into which country, how and …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
Nevada Stateaudacy.com

Nevada ranks high in “Best Summer Road Trips” list

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - Summer is the perfect time to hit the open road: School’s out, the weather’s warm, and the possibilities are endless. While travel was very limited last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccination has allowed states to open up a lot more this year. This...
LifestyleInternational Business Times

Anthony Bourdain's Best Places To Visit For July 4th Holiday

After more than a year of staying inside, life is finally starting to slowly feel like it’s getting back to normal, putting us in the mood for a vacation. As vaccination rates increase around the country and with the July 4 holiday coming up, there’s no better time than now to plan for a trip!
Worldeturbonews.com

Bahamas welcomes Frontier Airlines inaugural flight to Nassau

The Bahamas welcomed Frontier Airlines’ inaugural flight yesterday with great excitement as it landed at the Lynden Pindling International Airport. Frontier is the first ultra-low-cost carrier to enter the Caribbean market with multiple travel days per week. Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱. Frontier will operate direct flights from Miami...
Lifestyleroutesonline.com

JetBlue outlines NYC growth ambitions

JetBlue aims to offer 300 flights a day from New York by consolidating its JFK base and expanding at other airports that serve the city. The “unique” partnership with American Airlines will help to facilitate this expansion, the carrier’s VP network planning Andrea Lusso (pictured) told Routes Americas 2021. In...
TravelSKIFT

Renewed LGBTQ Travel Is Focus of Travel Advisors But Not Destination Marketing

It’s obviously tremendous for the tourism industry that LGBTQ travelers have been enthusiastic about hitting the road this summer. Imagine how much more revenue destinations could earn if they did a better job of marketing to that community. More travel executives get their mission-critical industry news from Skift than any...