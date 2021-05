Manchester City will have to wait another week to win the Premier League after losing 2-1 to Chelsea.Raheem Sterling scored for the first time since February when he slid in to take the ball off of Sergio Aguero’s toe.The Argentine missed a penalty when his Panenka was easily saved by Eduoard Mendy, and Hakim Ziyech struck the equaliser with a half-volley in the second half.And Marcos Alonso scuffed home the winner late on, with the defeat leaving Manchester City 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League, and Manchester United must win every game to stop Pep...