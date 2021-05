On May 2, in New York City, a Black woman attacked two Asian women with a hammer. On May 14, three people were slashed with knives within a 12-minute period on a New York subway. On March 17, a young woman was attacked with acid, burned, and blinded in New York. On May 18 in Florida, May 13 in Hawaii, and March 12 in New York, men were set on fire. On May 21, a Jewish man in New York was attacked with pepper spray.